Three teens charged after shooting inside Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza mall sends shoppers scrambling

Three teens — two of them already facing gun raps from recent arrests — have been charged after a gang-related shooting inside Brooklyn’s Kings Plaza mall sent shoppers scrambling for cover, police said Tuesday.

The shooting wounded two boys.

Timothy Briggs, 19, Jaheim Covington, 19, and Omarion Harvey, 18, were captured fleeing the Kings Plaza Shopping Center on Flatbush Ave. and Avenue U in Mill Basin after shots rang out inside the Laced Up sneaker store, cops said.

The three teens had two guns on them, one of which Briggs allegedly had just used to blast away at a group of six teens he and his friends were arguing with.

Briggs was out on $25,000 bail for a for reckless driving, reckless endangerment and gun possession. Briggs allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through Coney Island on Nov. 13. When he was finally stopped, four guns was recovered from his car, police sources said.

Covington also has a criminal record and is two weeks away from being sentenced for his role in an Oct. 29, 2019, Brooklyn shooting, court records show.

During Monday’s clash, Briggs fired 10 shots at his rivals, according to cops. One bullet hit a 14-year-old boy in the leg. A second boy, 16, suffered a graze wound to the leg.

“It wasn’t super-crowded, but there were people in (the mall),” NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said during a press conference Monday. “I would categorize it as outrageous... outrageous behavior. I’ll leave it at that.”

The youngster shot in the leg ran across the street to a nearby halal store when everyone scattered. Medics took him to Maimonides Medical Center where he was treated and released. The teen who suffered a graze wound was treated at Kings County Hospital.

Briggs is from the Bronx, cops said. Covington and Harvey live in Brooklyn.

Cops charged Briggs with two counts of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession.

Covington was allegedly carrying the second gun and was charged with reckless endangerment, weapons possession and possession of a large capacity gun clip so his weapon could hold more bullets, cops said.

Harvey was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The suspects’ arraignments in Brooklyn Criminal Court were pending Tuesday.