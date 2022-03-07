Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school

Three teens are in critical condition after a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on 7 March, 2022. (Wikimedia Commons user Thor360)

Three teens are in critical conditions after a shooting outside of an Iowa high school.

Police were called around 3pm after reports of a shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

“The kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo,” Des Moines police sergeant Paul Parizek told KCCI. “The medics and the firefighters did an outstanding job getting up here. It’s sad, but we do train for this, we have to be prepared for it. This is why.”

Three teenagers are in critical condition at a local hospital. Among the injured are two boys and one girl.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and a suspect is in custody.

Students were released from school on time after getting an “all clear” from authorities, according to Des Moines Public Schools.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.