Three teens in critical condition after shooting at Iowa high school





Iowa authorities said three students are in critical condition following a shooting that took place at a local high school.

Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek said on Monday that the department started to get calls around 2:48 p.m. CT.

Des Moines Fire Department (DMFD) spokesperson Ahman Douglass told CNN that the victims in the shooting are two males and one female, adding that all three victims were taken to nearby medical facilities.

In a tweet, Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) said the East High School is currently on lockdown, adding that school officials are working with staff and families during the situation.

"East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon," DMPS wrote in a Twitter thread.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time."

"BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFKansasCity DES MOINES FIELD OFFICE are on scene and providing assistance in the investigation of a reported shooting at East High School in Des Moines, IA," Kansas City's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wrote in a tweet.

This latest incident comes just days after two staffers at a Kansas high school were injured in a shooting on Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in an office area where the school's resource officer and administrator were shot and injured, with no students were harmed during the shooting.

The recent incidents happened as case against Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, is ongoing.

Crumbley, 15, was charged with murder among other charges in relation to last November's shooting where he killed four students and injured seven others.

The Hill has reached out to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools for comment and more information.