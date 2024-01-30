Three Teens Face Up to 55 Years In Prison After Killing Milwaukee Domino’s Driver to Swipe Pizza: ‘All They Had To Do Was Just Ask’

A Wisconsin man who is considered the “backbone” of his family was gunned down earlier this month while doing his job.

Antoine Gee Jr., a Domino’s employee, was targeted while delivering pizza in Milwaukee on Jan. 10, WLBT reported. Three teens are accused of concocting a plan to snatch the food from him to get a free meal.

Security footage shows two of the suspects starting a fight with Gee when he got to the address. During the physical dispute, he was fatally shot multiple times. The perpetrators then left the scene.

Antoine Gee was killed while delivering pizza earlier this month. His loved ones said he had the “biggest smile.” (Photo: Facebook)

When first responders arrived, they discovered the 33-year-old unresponsive and bleeding out from the gunshot wounds, per Law & Crime, citing an affidavit. His family told local news that he had the “biggest smile.”

The Milwaukee Police Department said Armier McArthur, Domain Patrick, and T.L McNealy were charged with one count of felony murder and that each of them faces 55 years in prison.

“All they had to do was just ask. He probably would have given him the pizza and paid for it himself,” the victim’s sister, Kashmir Toliver, told the WLBT.

During their investigation, police went to Domino’s and received the address associated with the order, according to Law & Crime. They found that it was connected to a man on supervised release and that the location was near where the fatal shooting occurred.

Officials obtained a warrant and arrested the cousin of the parolee, listed as AW in police records. He informed investigators that three people came to the home the night of the incident, including Keyshaun and Mir, according to the report. The third person was not identified.

That’s when the trio, all 17 years old, ordered the pizza and carried out the plan. AW did not go with them to pick the food up but told police that shortly after the shooting, they charged back into the house, “running around like wild animals,” the outlet reported. One of them had Gee’s delivery bag.

“While this was happening, [AW] aunt called his mom, and his aunt told his mom that the three had robbed the delivery driver and not to let them back in the house,” the affidavit alleged, noting that the three were forced to leave the home they’d fled to.

Gee’s mother has created a GoFundMe, which has now exceeded its $10,000 goal. The family has raised nearly $12,000 as of Monday evening.

“To the media, he’s just a pizza delivery man, but to his family, he was the backbone. He was a truck driver, a landlord, a brother, a nephew, an investor,” the caption said. “While this has been a very stressful time, making funeral arrangements for my only son has been a lot. Please feel free to donate or share my link to help me lay my son to rest peacefully.”

