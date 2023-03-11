Three teens face drug charges

Mar. 10—VALDOSTA — Three Valdosta men face various drug charges following a Tuesday traffic stop. At about 11 p.m., a police officer stopped a car along the 1100 block of West Hill Avenue, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The driver immediately got out and was detained, while two passengers fled, though they shortly returned and were detained.

A search of the car turned up a firearm reported stolen in Moultrie plus more than 10 grams of marijuana, police said.

Officers got a search warrant for a house related to the incident and searched it with the help of a K9 unit; two digital scales of the type used in the illegal drug trade were found along with suspected marijuana, police said.

Investigators also found more than $2,000 in cash. The three were arrested and taken to the Lowndes County jail.

The three male suspects — described as two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old, all of Valdosta — face charges ranging from felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony theft by receiving stolen property to possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and obstruction of law enforcement officers, police said.

"We are proud of the investigation these officers conducted. Their hard work resulted in a stolen firearm and narcotics being removed from the streets of Valdosta," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.