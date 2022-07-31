Three teens hospitalized with gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester

Three teenagers were transported to local hospitals Saturday night after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester, according to a spokesperson for Boston Police Department.

Police said just before midnight officers responded to 77 Dakota Street for reports of a ‘large fight’ after a party. According to police, the gunshot victims, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 19-year-old male were congregating in the street when shots were fired according to police.

No arrests have been made. This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

