Three teens injured in Detroit shootout near youth football practice

Aug. 9—Detroit — Three teens were wounded in a shootout on the city's west side Sunday while members of a Detroit Police Athletic League football team practiced nearby.

The male victims, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were hospitalized in stable condition Sunday following the 6 p.m. shooting near McCabe Field at Boston and Otsego, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators are looking for a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Michigan license plate EZK8554 in connection with the shooting.

Police say an argument between two groups sparked the violence. The victims were not involved in the football practice, but were standing nearby, Donakowski said.

"We have six people in custody," Donakowski said. "Four teens were detained, and two adults were arrested. We're still looking for the people in the brown Jeep; witnesses said they had some long guns."

Officers recovered two illegal guns at the scene, according to a Detroit Police Department Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1000 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

