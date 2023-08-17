Three teens - one 13 - arrested after armed robberies and pursuit in Tacoma

Three teens were arrested Thursday morning for a pair of armed robberies, after a chase on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Police say an armed robbery happened at the Fast Pho Teriyaki at about 12:44 a.m. Thursday morning, located on the 5600 block of Portland Avenue East in Tacoma.

Afterward, the suspects went to Puyallup and robbed a 76 Gas Station in the 7200 block of Canyon Road East.

By that time, police had caught up to them and a pursuit was initiated through the streets of Tacoma until the suspects went onto I-5.

On I-5, the Washington State Patrol laid out spike strips to disable the car and all three suspects ran.

After a brief chase, all three were taken into custody.

According to police, the suspects are all teens - aged 13, 14, and 19.

Their car was reported stolen out of Tacoma.

We are on scene of a pursuit/k9 track with multiple agencies.



For media- TPD PIO will provide info and is enroute to the scene. Please avoid the K9 track. I will notify of my exact location in the next 15 min. pic.twitter.com/AAHQeoQPpw — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) August 17, 2023