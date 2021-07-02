Three teens, one adult charged in Columbia shooting

Three teenagers and one adult have been charged in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday evening that the shooting took place in mid-June at Heron Lake Apartments at 1340 North Brickyard Road. An altercation reportedly started in the swimming pool area and spilled over into the parking lot.

The sheriff’s department charged three teen males, ages 13, 15 and 17, with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm under the age of 18. Authorities say no one was injured in the incident, but gunshots were fired into a vehicle and a building. The 15-year-old is accused of firing the shots and is charged with attempted murder.

The three teens were booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 29. Meanwhile, Valerie McFadden, 33, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident. She also was booked into Alvin S. Glenn on June 29, according to the sheriff’s department.