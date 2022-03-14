Three teens have been sentenced to prison for using guns in 2020 carjackings in Manitowoc and Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan County judges sentenced three teens to between seven and 17 years in prison after a series of carjackings in November 2020.

The incident involved two teens firing shots at a car they tried to steal in Sheboygan as the driver sped away.

Lucas Lamont Brown, 18, from Sheboygan and Dequan Rushing, 18, from Manitowoc, pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety (while using a dangerous weapon and being party to a crime) and using a weapon to drive or attempt to drive a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Maleak Brown, 18, from Sheboygan pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Lamont Brown also pleaded no contest to armed carjacking in Manitowoc.

All three had other felony charges read in, which means the charges were considered during sentencing.

The last of the three teens was sentenced last week. In addition to prison time, Sheboygan County judges sentenced them to joint restitution of $3,450 and at least 10 years of extended supervision.

Group of teens threatened two women at gunpoint and fired shots toward another man

In November 2020, four teens — then 16 and 17 years old — ordered a woman at gunpoint to get out of her car in Manitowoc, according to the criminal complaint.

They then drove to Sheboygan in her car, where they blocked the path of another car and brandished a gun. The driver turned, sped away and ducked as he heard five gunshots, he told police.

Police found one bullet in his front tire and two that went through the seats on the right side of the car, which a detective said would have hit someone sitting on that side of the car. The driver was not injured.

Meanwhile, the teens stole another car in Sheboygan by pointing a rifle at a woman’s head as she was getting into her car, the woman told police.

During the carjackings, Lamont Brown was armed with an “AK-47-style” rifle and Rushing had a handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

They fled in both stolen cars on Interstate 43. Police pursued Rushing and another juvenile, who crashed into a ditch after running over stop sticks placed by police and fled on foot. A police dog tracked their scent through several cornfields to the roof of a barn, according to court documents.

Police later arrested Lamont Brown on a criminal warrant. The fourth teen was referred to juvenile court.

In police interviews, the teens told police they stole the cars to drive to Milwaukee to buy new cellphones, because Maleak Brown and Lucas Lamont Brown’s mother told them she wouldn’t buy them new phones.

Judge sentences teens to between seven and 17 years in prison

Sheboygan County Judge Samantha Bastil sentenced Lucas Lamont Brown to 17 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Judge Bastil ordered that Lucas Lamont Brown not be released until he has served at least 15 years in confinement.

In December, Judge Bastil sentenced Rushing to 17 years in prison with 20 years of extended supervision.

In October, Judge Daniel Borowski sentenced Maleak Brown to seven years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The conditions of this supervision include that he have no contact with either Lucas Lamont Brown or Rushing.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Carjackings in Manitowoc, Sheboygan result in prison for three teens