Three teens sentenced for roles in Indian River riots

CANTON ‒ Three 18-year-olds who participated in riots at Indian River Juvenile Correctional School in Massillon have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the October disturbances.

Darius D. Burns, Damari Thomas and Cantrelle A. Henderson each pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated riot, escape and vandalism for confrontations that occurred on Oct. 18 and Oct. 22 at the prison.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett sentenced all three after they pleaded guilty July 5.

Thomas received the longest sentence, four to six years. Henderson's sentence is three to 4 1/2 years. Burns was sentenced to two to three years' incarceration. Burns is listed in court records as being from Circleville. Addresses for Thomas and Henderson are listed as the Stark County Jail.

Hartnett ordered all three to repay restitution in an amount yet to be determined but not to exceed $200,000 in total.

Each defendant received credit for time served in the county jail: 79 days for Burns and Henderson, 77 days for Thomas.

All three would be required to complete the court's re-entry program if they were on parole in Stark County following their release for prison.

Teens at Indian River, which employs 294 people and houses about 154 juveniles, launched two riots in October, taking over a housing unit and then two weeks later barricading themselves in a school building. The second disturbance, which kids livestreamed on Facebook via a state laptop, caused $265,000 in damages.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Teens guilty of rioting, vandalism at Indian River juvenile prison