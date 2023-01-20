Three teens shot in one bloody night — continuing troubling trend of youth-on-youth violence in NYC

The shooting outside a Bronx Police Athletic League center that left two teens hospitalized, one with a critical head wound, was one of two incidents Thursday in which teenagers landed in a gunman’s crosshairs, the Daily News has learned.

Detectives are trying to determine if the two teens shot as they left a basketball game at the Longwood PAL facility were hit by stray bullets or were targeted by the gunman, who remains at large.

One victim, 15, was shot in the head and was in grave condition at Lincoln Hospital, cops said. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg.

Witnesses told police that a masked gunman fired at least three rounds into a crowd outside the PAL center. The younger teen fell to the pavement while the older one stumbled around the corner and away from the gunfire, police sources said.

“Police kept the kids inside (the center) and searched all around before they let them out,” said one neighbor, who wished not to be named for fear of retribution. “I heard three shots in my living room. When you hear shots, you know it.”

Neighbors said this was the second time a shooting had erupted near the PAL center in recent months.

“It was safe back then, but now it’s a new situation,” another neighbor said. “My grandson goes to school here. I worry for him and his little friends.”

At the exact same time in the Bronx, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm outside the Eagle Academy for Young men in Brownsville, police said.

The teen had just left the game and was nearing the corner of Herkimer St. and Saratoga Ave. at 8:52 p.m. Thursday when gunfire erupted, cops said.

The victim was shot in the arm and was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A 17-year-old boy with a pistol was arrested at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if he was the shooter. The teen was charged with gun possession, cops said.

On Wednesday afternoon in Queens, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for shooting two teens during a brawl outside the Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights.

He allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl in the right ankle and a 14-year-old boy in the right leg. He was charged with assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment and was ordered held at a juvenile detention facility without bail.

His two victims were expected to recover, cops said.

Early Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for opening fire at two cops in the Bronx, police said. One of the cops, Police Officer Paul Lee was struck in the arm.

Speaking at St. Barnabas Hospital where Lee was being treated, Mayor Adams said Tuesday’s shooting “clearly emphasizes that too many young people have too many guns in their hands.”

“Our job is to create a pathway to stop that,” Adams said.