Three teens shot, one fatally, in drive-by near South Bronx high school campus

A teenage girl was fatally shot and two teen boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a South Bronx high school Friday, sources said.

The shooting erupted near University Heights High School’s South Bronx Campus on E. 156 St. near St. Ann’s Ave. about 1:45 p.m., police sources said.

Six shots were fired out of a passing vehicle, leaving a 16-year-old girl dead at the scene. That victim attended University Prep High School, a charter school a block away, sources said.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were shot in the leg and buttocks and taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. They attend Mott Haven Village Prep High School, which is one of several schools in the South Bronx Educational Campus around the corner from the shooting, according to sources.

None were the intended targets, a police source said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell was on her way to the scene Friday afternoon, police said.