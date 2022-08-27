Three teens shot in South Austin, officials say

Three teenagers were shot in South Austin Friday afternoon and one was in critical condition, officials said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to a Chicago Police Department media notification.

They were “possibly” fighting near the sidewalk when they were shot.

A 17-year-old boy was shot several times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition while another 17-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the back and the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate the shooting.