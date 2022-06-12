Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday.

The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and two boys, ages 15 and 16, in the leg, police said.

The victims are expected to recover.

Cops took two people into custody for questioning and recovered a gun at the scene. No one was immediately charged.

