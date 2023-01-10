Three teens in stolen Porsche arrested with guns and drugs, police say

Three teenage boys, 16 and 17, were arrested after officers found them in a stolen Porsche on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the teens were prowling parking lots in the 1000 block of North Germantown Parkway around 2:30 p.m. on January 6, 2023.

MPD officers and members of the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit surrounded the teens and the boys took off and ran, according to police.

Police soon caught up with the boys and took them into custody.

Inside of the stolen car, officers said they found two handguns, one of which was stolen, marijuana, mushrooms and oxycodone.

The teens, one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were all charged with theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000, three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of psilocybin with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of Oxycodone with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, evading arrest and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

