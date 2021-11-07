Three teens sustained non-fatal injuries after being shot in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, police say

Three teens were shot in two incidents in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. All three victims sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was on a porch when shots were fired and he was struck, police said. The incident occurred on the 2700 block of North 28th Street.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl were outside when shots were fired and they were both struck, police said. The incident occurred on the 4900 block of North 39th Street.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Three teens shot in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, police say