Three teens wanted for attack on firefighter out walking his labradoodle

Graig Graziosi
·3 min read
A group of teenagers confronts an off-duty New York firefighter who is out walking his dog in Queens. The teens allegedly attacked the firefighter before being scared off by an ambulance. (screengrab)
A group of teenagers confronts an off-duty New York firefighter who is out walking his dog in Queens. The teens allegedly attacked the firefighter before being scared off by an ambulance. (screengrab)

The NYPD is searching for three teenagers who are accused of beating and siccing a dog on an off-duty firefighter over the weekend.

The alleged attack occurred on Friday night in Juniper Valley Park in Queens. According to police reports, the firefighter, who has not been named, was walking his dog near the park when "at least 100 kids" attacked him.

According to a police report, the firefighter complained to the teens that they were being too loud, which prompted an argument. The confrontation escalated to violence. The firefighter claims the teens were setting off fireworks near the park.

The NYPD account of the attack claims the teens punched the victim in his head and body before he was able to flee the scene.

The unnamed firefighter spoke with the New York Post. He claims he was accosted by the teens unprovoked.

"They just picked me out and approached me," he said.

According to his account, one of the teens took their shirt off and claimed they could "fight him," after which other teens took their phones out to film the encounter.

"They all came at me," he said. The firefighter claimed a teen came up behind him and hit him with a bottle in the back of his head. "I got hit, turned around, that's when the kids started coming at me."

At that point he let go of his dog. One of the teens grabbed the dogs leash and appears to have pulled it away from the beating, as the dog was found later by a Good Samaritan unharmed.

The firefighter told police that the teens were "going crazy" and were "high as a kite" during the attack.

Eventually the firefighter ended up on the ground while grappling one of the teens. He was saved when a nearby ambulance caught the disturbance and rolled onto the scene, prompting the teens to flee the area.

"If they weren't there I would have been in much worse condition," the firefighter said.

The NYPD has not made any arrests in the attack but has released photos of the suspects and asked for the public's help identifying them.

One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)
One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)
One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)
One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)
One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)
One of the teens accused of participating in a group attack against an off-duty firefighter in Queens. (NYPD)

A video of the event starts about midway through the fight and shows the firefighter squaring up against the teens before being overwhelmed by their numbers. The firefighter's dog can be seen barking in the video.

The victim said that he was a "little lumped up" but thanked God for getting through the attack without more severe injuries.

According to the man, the park has been a frequent hangout spot for teens, and claims to have found several knives while out walking in the park.

The founder of the Guardian Angels and Republican New York mayoral candidate Curtis Silwa criticsed the NYPD for not intervening and said his group would begin patrolling the park on Saturday evening.

Read More

‘He can afford to pitch in’: Elizabeth Warren slams Jeff Bezos for shooting himself into space while half of the US scrapes by

US will not be lifting any travel restrictions ‘in short term’ over Covid Delta variant

Covid suburban dash comes to an end as US home sales drop for third straight month

Man arrested after video captures husky being abandoned on road

Mugger seen rifling through pockets of man beaten unconscious in violent New York attack

Unvaccinated snow leopard infected with Covid at San Diego zoo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expert at murder trial: Uber rider stabbed up to 120 times

    There were more than 100 stab wounds on a South Carolina university student killed by a man who attacked her after she mistakenly thought his car was her Uber ride, a pathologist testified Monday. There was also so little blood left in 21-year-old Samantha Josephson's body — 20 milliliters (1.3 tablespoons) when a body typically has at least 4 liters (1 gallon) — that workers at her autopsy struggled to get enough blood for routine testing, said Dr. Thomas Beaver, who conducted the examination of the woman after her death. The murder and kidnapping trial of Nathaniel Rowland entered its second week Monday as Beaver spent an hour methodically detailing the roughly 120 separate stab wounds on Josephson's body.

  • Olympics skateboarding schedule: When will Sky Brown perform?

    Sky Brown will compete in the Women’s Park skateboarding event at the Olympics having only just turned 13

  • Greece recommends COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-15

    Greece said on Monday children aged 12-15 could be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots, extending the inoculations of adolescents that was begun this month as infections continue to rise. The head of Greece's vaccination committee, Maria Theodoridou, said including younger teenagers in the programme would help protect vulnerable youngsters and relatives and prepare the way for a return to school in September. About 46.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to Marios Themistokleous, secretary-general in charge of vaccinations.

  • New this week: 'Jungle Cruise' and music from Prince, Eilish

    — Amusement park attractions don't always make great movies, but Disney's “Jungle Cruise” will hope its transition from Disneyland to screen goes more like “Pirates of the Caribbean” than “Tomorrowland.” Starring Dwayne Johnson as a riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a scientist, “Jungle Cruise” is one of the splashier Hollywood spectacles to wade into the pandemic. Originally slated to be released last year, the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed PG-13-rated adventure will open simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ for $30.

  • Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun at bar

    ‘I don’t know if he was pretending to be a badass or something, but from what I can tell, it was completely by accident,’ the bar’s manager says

  • Tunisia President Kais Saied accused of coup amid clashes

    Months of tensions over Covid and the economy culminates in the sacking of the prime minister.

  • Private schools under fire after lobbying universities to let in underperformers

    Private schools are facing a backlash from MPs for lobbying universities to take pupils who have dropped grades, a fortnight before A-Level results have been released. Disruption to education caused by the pandemic has put schools in the unusual position of already knowing their pupils’ outcomes, as teachers awarded A-Level results this year. It has led to some private schools trying to steal a march on rivals by sending letters to top universities on behalf of pupils known to have underperforme

  • Eight teens trapped atop New Mexico roller coaster for two hours, firefighters say

    Rescuers used a ladder truck to get the teens off the El Bandido coaster at Western Playland Amusement Park.

  • PayPal to research blocking transactions that fund hate groups, extremists

    PayPal Holdings Inc is partnering with non-profit organisation the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States take advantage of financial platforms to fund their criminal activities. The information collected through the initiatives will be shared with other firms in the financial industry, law enforcement and policymakers, PayPal said. Over the years, the San Jose, California-based company has developed sophisticated systems to help prevent illegal activity and flows through its platform.

  • The Disturbing Story Behind Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Black Cop

    Carlos Osorio/APIt was July 2020, and Nakia Wallace was on the streets of Detroit when, she says, police threw a young man to the ground and placed a knee on his neck. Along with dozens of others, Wallace was protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The action was just one of more than 100 she said she went on to organize in the city, and now it seemed like cops might be recreating the nightmarish arrest that sparked a nationwide uprising.According to Wallace, she yelled at the cops

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Update on the Florida stepfather who beat a boy to death for sneaking to get a cookie

    Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.

  • Suspicions raised after woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend

    The relationship between high school sweethearts turns toxic, culminating in a fatal shooting with allegations of abuse that would leave their families shattered and their small town of Griffin, Georgia, divided over the evidence in the case.

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • A Key Trump Witness Is Being Muzzled Over Her Custody Battle

    Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesAs the New York criminal investigation into the Trump Organization deepens, a parallel battle is quietly playing out in the city’s family court, where lawyers are trying to muzzle one of the government’s key witnesses—and cast doubt over her mental health.Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg—and former daughter-in-law of one of Trump’s closest business confidants, Allen Weisselberg—has told investigators that ex

  • After a man dressed as Spiderman kicked a store worker in the throat, unions call on the UK government to beef up laws protecting retail staff

    Videos show a man dressed in a Spiderman suit kicking a store worker in the throat. It's the latest attack on retail staff during the pandemic.