Three teens, woman were victims in Fort Worth shooting near Lake Worth, family says

Three teenagers and their aunt were the victims injured in a shooting Saturday night in west Fort Worth, near Lake Worth, according to GoFundMe accounts and social media posts by family members.

“Around 10 p.m. my family’s vehicle was shot at,” Stefany Lopez wrote on one of the GoFundMe pages.

Inside the vehicle were six teens — Yvette, 18; Brian, 16; Anthony, 15; Ashley, 14; Leslie, 14; and Jr, 13 — and “their Tia Yuri,” Lopez wrote. She said Anthony, Leslie, Jr and Yuri sustained injuries from the gunshots.

“My sister in law was able to drive to a QT near by and call for help,” Lopez wrote. “My nephew Jr is still in the hospital fighting.”

On another GoFundMe page, Erick Sanchez, who said he’s an uncle of Leslie and Jr, wrote that they suffered severe injuries.

“Leslie sustained injuries to both legs and Jr sustained serious spinal damage that will keep him under intensive care for months to come,” Sanchez wrote.

Authorities have said one of the four victims was in critical condition after Saturday’s shooting, while the others’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the victims were shot at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. A 911 caller reported being shot and that the caller’s brother and cousin were also shot, according to a police call log.

The Lake Worth Police Department wrote in a tweet that the victims arrived in their vehicle at a QT gas station at 6249 Lake Worth Blvd., where police and medical crews responded.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said Sunday that there were no suspect descriptions and no one had been taken into custody.

In a tweet Monday morning, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said that the shooting occurred near the Reserve at Quebec Apartments, about 200 yards from the Lake Worth city limits.

“My thoughts & prayers are with the victims of Saturday night’s senseless shooting at the Reserve Apts,” he wrote.

Manoushagian urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.