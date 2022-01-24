This ATOM, pictured on Jan. 24, 2022, was torn apart last weekend after police said three men attempted to steal $50,000. The ATM is located at the Sunflower Bank on North Water Street.

LAS CRUCES - Three Texas men were arrested in Las Cruces Saturday night after police said they tried to steal an ATM machine with over $50,000 inside.

Jacobei Deion Townsend of Humble, Eric Jamaile Adams of Houston and Victor Michael Charles of Katy were arrested and charged with larceny over $20,000, criminal damage to property, conspiring to commit larceny, resisting arrest, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

According to a police affidavit, patrol officers were notified of an ATM theft in progress in the early hours of Jan. 22 on North Water Street. A 911 caller told police that he saw three men trying to rip a Sunflower Bank ATM from the ground using a truck and car.

When police arrived, they said two of the men — Townsend, 20, and Adams, 22 — prying open the ATM. The third man — Charles, 21 — was allegedly waiting nearby. All three men were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

Police said that Townsend and Adams refused an interview with police at the scene. Charles told police that he was not connected to the ATM theft and said he was in Las Cruces visiting his girlfriend.

Police said in the affidavit that they discovered prints at the scene that matched Townsend, Adams and Charles. They also said Townsend and Adams could be seen on ATM security camera footage.

All three men were scheduled to face a judge on Monday afternoon. At the time this article was published, all three men were being held in jail without bond.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Three Texas men charged with attempting to steal an ATM in Las Cruces