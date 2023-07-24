Three Texas residents taken into custody after Terre Haute bank ATM theft

Jul. 24—Three Texas residents were arrested Friday in Arkansas and face charges including theft and burglary after an incident in which funds were stolen from a Hometown Savings Bank ATM, according to Terre Haute police.

Those arrested about six hours after the bank incident were Nicholas Da Von Ulloa, 27, of Houston, Texas; Destani S. Jackson, 23, of Humble, Texas; and Casia M. Baldwin, 22, of Houston, Texas.

They face charges of burglary, theft, auto theft and criminal mischief. Extradition will be sought, according to a THPD Facebook post.

Terre Haute police detectives are working with the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office in the case.

About 6:11 a.m. Friday, Terre Haute police responded to 1709 S. Third St., Hometown Savings Bank, for an ATM alarm.

Officers found the ATM to be damaged and the contents were stolen; the amount stolen was later determined to be in the tens of thousands.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located a truck nearby which appeared to be abandoned and still had chains connected to the bumper. It was found to be reported stolen from West Terre Haute, according to police.

THPD detectives and a detective from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office began investigating and were able to locate witnesses who provided information.

Detectives identified suspect vehicles and possible destinations for the suspects based off information gathered.

A few hours into the investigation, detectives began coordinating with multiple agencies throughout the country to include Missouri Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas and the Arkansas State Police.

At one point, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop a suspect vehicle, which led to a vehicle pursuit, according to Terre Haute police.

At the conclusion of the pursuit, the three occupants then fled on foot and were eventually taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of a large amount of currency.

"The citizens of our community provided crucial information in this investigation," according to Terre Haute police.

