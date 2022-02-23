Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

"It always is uncomfortable when the market goes down, but I think we're actually setting up for an extraordinarily strong second half of the year," Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.

"The current pullback is being driven by three things, which are going to resolve. One, of course, is the broad market shift to a risk-off market. That's pushing through all sorts of risk assets, of which crypto is one," he said. "I think we're most of the way there to adjusting to this new reality."

"The second piece is Biden's executive order on crypto, which is coming out this week. I think once we get past that, that'll be a relief," Hougan added. Last week, Yahoo Finance reported Biden was poised to issue an order directing agencies to study cryptocurrencies and develop a government-wide strategy for crypto regulation.

"And then [there's been] some tax-related selling," Hougan added. "So I think there are short-term hurdles in front of us. But as I look at the underlying trends, I'm extremely bullish about where we end up by the end of this year."

Prices for bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, slumped below $40,000 this past weekend as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated further and prospects of a full military invasion increased. While prices rose Wednesday, they have trended lower so far throughout 2022. At the beginning of the year, bitcoin was trading just below $48,000, according to Yahoo Finance data. Prices had topped $68,000 at all-time highs in November.

Other major cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure. Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency, has seen prices steady well below $3,000 after beginning 2022 above $3,700. Prices for altcoins including Cardano (ADA-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD) have also been pressured year-to-date.

'New all-time highs are in sight'

While Hougan declined to offer a specific price target for bitcoin this year, he sees prices rebounding from current levels.

"I think we are going to go substantially higher. I wouldn't be surprised to see us challenge and even surpass the previous all-times highs, as long as things break along positive lines," Hougan said.

"Examples of what that would mean: if we get a Bitcoin ETF-approved, if we see reasonable regulatory outcomes out of Washington D.C., and if we get broader continued positive trends in terms of institutional adoption of crypto," he added. "I certainly think new all-time highs are in sight by the end of the year if we see those kind of things."

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/22/21 Bitcoin tumbles after Elon Musk hints that prices are excessive.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/22/21 Bitcoin tumbles after Elon Musk hints that prices are excessive.

Hougan also addressed the recently firming relationship between price movements in bitcoin and U.S. equities, and especially U.S. technology stocks. According to Bloomberg data, the correlation between bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 index was hovering around 0.43 recently, with a reading of 1 indicating a perfect positive correlation in movements. And as this correlation to technology stocks increased, the correlation between bitcoin's price movements and the safe haven asset gold deteriorated. While bitcoin prices fell below $40,000, gold futures (GC=F) jumped above $1,900 for their highest level since June this week.

"The thing about crypto, which investors are learning, is that crypto-assets are driven by two factors. One, they are risk assets. So when you have a risk-off trend in the market, they can fall out of favor from a short-term perspective," Hougan added. "There's also the crypto-specific drivers, right? Those sort of fundamental characteristics, which I spoke about earlier — institutional adoption, positive regulatory developments, technological advances."

"In short periods of time, that risk-off sentiment can overwhelm those secular trends. And that's what we're seeing right now," he added. "That's what we saw in March of 2020 when it sold off at the start of the pandemic. The important thing for investors to remember is that those long-term trends are exactly that: They're long-term trends, and they're extremely powerful. So over meaningful periods of time, the correlation of crypto to other stocks and other risk assets is very low."

"It's just during these short risk-off periods that you can see this correlation bounce to 1," Hougan said. "The message for investors and what we emphasize at Bitwise is that means you need to hold for the long-term and even think about these pullbacks as opportunities to establish new positions."

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We need to think about the COVID-19 vaccines we'll need in 3 to 5 years: Public health expert

    A gathering of global public health experts in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, highlighted the need for better infrastructure to deliver vaccines, as Africa's population remains at just over 10%.

  • U.S. mortgage applications tumble last week - MBA

    U.S. mortgage applications plunged to their lowest level in more than two years last week as rising mortgage rates dampened demand for loans to purchase homes and refinancing activity, a survey showed on Wednesday. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said its Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, tumbled 13.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis to 466.4 from the prior week. The refinance index dropped 15.6%, while the purchase index declined 10.1%.

  • Snoop Dogg scion Cordell Broadus embraces crypto, NFTs as the future of music

    Snoop Dogg once dreamed that his son would play professional football. But instead of the NFL, Cordell Broadus took a liking to cryptocurrency.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Crypto: Institutional adoption ‘more of a trickle than a deluge,’ FTX CEO says

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what crypto investors should expect in 2022.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • S&P 500 confirms correction; Ukraine-Russia crisis keeps investors on edge

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 confirming a correction, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis kept investors on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area. The S&P 500 ended down more than 10% from its Jan. 3 closing record high. Indexes pared losses and ended off their lows of the session after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, while saying he was hopeful diplomacy is still available.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Stocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell, pushing the S&P 500 into a correction, as the imposition of sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine militancy put further stress on a market that has shown signs of buckling over the Federal Reserve’s efforts to subdue inflation.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes R

  • Crypto adoption: 'Right now it’s about gaming,' Ava Labs president says

    Ava Labs President John Wu joins Yahoo Finance's Crypto in 2022 special to discuss the next wave of blockchain adoption, involving DAOs, NFTs, gaming, web3, and the metaverse, as well as what's next for crypto.

  • Russian Markets Reeling, With Ruble at Weakest in Pandemic Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian markets have taken historic losses this year and the message coming from traders is that more declines may be ahead for the ruble. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe currenc

  • Four tax tips everybody should know when investing for retirement

    Here are four tools to help you capitalize on tax savings as you approach or enjoy retirement, according to Rutgers School of Business Professor Jay Soled, who spoke with Yahoo Finance Live.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Stock Market Bounce Fades Amid Ukraine Worries; This Stock Soars More Than 90%

    Stock market gains faded in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday as the market remained in a precarious state.

  • Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty GameGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion link’s ap

  • Circle’s Growth Outpaces Tether As It Doubles Valuation

    Circle’s USDC has doubled its valuation to US$9 billion in a revised merger deal. Its market cap has grown 52% over the last 3 months, outpacing Tether. USDC’s market cap has increased by over US$6 billion to US$52.6 billion. Circle’s merger with Concord is expected to be finalized by Jan. 31, 2023. --- #Crypto #Blockchain #BlockchainTechnology #DigitalAssets #Cryptocurrency #DeFi #Circle #USDC #Stablecoin #Tether #Token #Technology #CryptoExchange #Shorts #Invest --- RECOMMENDED PLAYLISTS: Word On The Block: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMT-q2_LSNncbuoS_LGiuLz2 The Daily Forkast: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMRfYkVfu0Mg30_NmcV5Xnit --- ABOUT FORKAST.NEWS Forkast.News covers blockchain, DLT, cryptocurrency and other emerging technologies in a way that anyone can understand. We help you bridge the gap between the blockchain industry and the mainstream. From NFTs to enterprise blockchain platforms, smart contracts to altcoins, Bitcoin to DeFI and beyond; Forkast’s blend of insight, analysis & daily blockchain news keeps you on the cutting edge of the digital asset revolution and the wider digital economy it both supports and disrupts.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin May Not Be out of the Woods Yet; Stablecoins' Bull Market Continues

    Bitcoin was trading flat to negative even as the European stocks and the S&P 500 futures got a slight tailwind.

  • Russia latest news: Vladimir Putin will go ‘much further’ with attacks on Ukraine, Joe Biden warns as he announces sanctions

    How the world reacted to Vladimir Putin's speech Putin warns of ‘bloodshed’ as he orders Russian forces in What happens now Vladimir Putin has sent troops in Has Putin invaded Ukraine? The White House isn’t sure