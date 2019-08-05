Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Metrovacesa S.A. (BME:MVC) For Its Dividend

Is Metrovacesa S.A. (BME:MVC) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 0.6% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Metrovacesa for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

BME:MVC Historical Dividend Yield, August 5th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Metrovacesa paid out -454% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Metrovacesa paid out 297% of its free cash last year. Cash flows can be lumpy, but this dividend was not well covered by cash flow. Paying out more than 100% of your free cash flow in dividends is generally not a long-term, sustainable state of affairs, so we think shareholders should watch this metric closely. Metrovacesa paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Metrovacesa to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Is Metrovacesa's Balance Sheet Risky?

Given Metrovacesa is paying a dividend but reported a loss over the past year, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Metrovacesa has net debt of 1.58 times its EBITDA, which we think is not too troublesome.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 1.27 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Metrovacesa, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

We update our data on Metrovacesa every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. With a payment history of less than 2 years, we think it's a bit too soon to think about living on the income from its dividend. Its most recent annual dividend was €0.33 per share.