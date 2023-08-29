Three things to know about charity event that turns cops, lawyers into servers

Police officers and attorneys will spend an evening waiting tables to raise money for a nonprofit that helps vulnerable children.

What it is

The "Tip Off" charity event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Logan's Roadhouse, which is located at 2840 E. Franklin Blvd.

Organizer Chip Harrison said that the fundraiser will benefit Communities in Schools of Gaston County, a nonprofit formed in 1992 focused on keeping children in school so that they can do well in life.

"They provide services in the community that would help children that are at risk. They associate with child abuse prevention. They associate with teen court and a couple other programs here in the county that allow kids to have opportunities that they wouldn't necessarily normally have," Harrison said. "As an attorney, we've seen the benefit of them firsthand, and the police officers have as well. On our end, it's also nice for the community to know that as police officers and attorneys, our obligation to the community does not begin inside of a courtroom."

The cause

Community in Schools' primary focus is to identify children in need of help, Harrison said. They associate with a variety of community programs to fulfill this mission.

"If they believe child abuse is an issue in the home, they can hook them up with child abuse services. They also work with agencies such as Teen Corp and the juvenile restitution programs and community service programs and community outreach programs, that give kids an opportunity to… kind of get back into the community in a positive way," Harrison said. "It also gives them the opportunity to get counseling if they're going through some things, and it also essentially provides for basic needs, like clothing or bookbags or things like that."

The idea

On Sept. 6, police officers and attorneys will assist waiters and waitresses at Logan's Roadhouse, and tips and donations from the event will go to Communities in Schools.

"Hopefully we'll have an opportunity to spread the word about the program, and raise some money in the meantime," Harrison said.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Gastonia Police Department Officer C.J. Jones. Last year, attorneys and police held a charity basketball game for the Boys and Girls Club of Gaston. This year, they're supporting a similar cause.

"We just want to encourage everybody to come out and to have a fun night, and to get to learn a little bit more about the charity, and hopefully tip us so that they can provide more services to more youth across the county," Harrison. "Because I do believe that if we can continue to encourage and get kids through school… it's going to make our future a better place."

