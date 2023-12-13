Three things to know about extreme heat and California schools

In the Coachella Valley, where triple-digit temperatures often stretch into October, dealing with sweltering temperatures is another part of the back-to-school season for area students. In the Coachella Valley Unified School District, many buses still had no air conditioning last year, leaving students sweating while waiting at unshaded bus stops and then riding to and from school on buses without air conditioning.

But hot buses are just one of the many ways California schools aren’t prepared for rising temperatures and extreme heat, according to a policy brief released recently by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.

Kelly Turner, associate director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, presented her research on the problem of extreme heat in school buildings and on school grounds during a virtual policy forum Tuesday alongside UndauntedK12, a nonprofit focused on climate-resilient school infrastructure.

No statewide requirement for air conditioning in schools

During a heat wave last year, parents and teachers reported classroom temperatures in the state as high as 89 degrees. California does not require schools to cool down hot classrooms -- there is currently no upper temperature limit and no requirement for cooling equipment in California classrooms. Meanwhile, the state’s child care facilities must keep rooms between 68 and 85 degrees, and other places have stricter temperature standards. New Zealand recommends classroom temperatures under 77 degrees, and Arizona classrooms must be kept under 82 degrees.

Playgrounds and outdoor spaces offer little relief

The state also has no requirement for mitigating children’s exposure to heat on school grounds like playgrounds, fields, and courts. Asphalt can reach up to 145 degrees to the touch, and artificial turf surfaces can get even hotter, up to nearly 160 degrees, according to UCLA Luskin -- and researchers found that one elementary school playground in Pacoima was the same temperature as a nearby highway. Luskin recommends that the state support and facilitate ways to reduce heat exposure in schoolyards, such as shade canopies, trees, and buildings that can provide shade, and transition schoolyards from asphalt to shaded or green space.

Hot classrooms mean students learn less

Hotter playgrounds and classrooms mean students learn less, especially students of color. One 2020 study found that without air conditioning or cooling equipment in classrooms, for every degree hotter a school year gets, test scores go down by 1%. And for students in the hottest neighborhoods, schools may be the only place they could possibly go to cool down, if their home also doesn’t have air conditioning.

Recommendations to cool California classrooms include passive cooling like cool roofs and shade, cooling equipment like air conditioners and heat pumps, and building retrofits like insulation and double-paned windows.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Three things to know about extreme heat and California schools