Three things to know about each of the New Year's Day hikes happening at Crowders Mountain

New Year’s Day is here, and the Friends of Crowders Mountain are offering the public an active way to spend it.

Hikers will have two opportunities to get outside with a guided hike including the Boulders Overlook Hike and the Three Parks, two States, one Trail Hike.

Here are three things you need to know about each event:

Boulders Overlook Hike

When

This hike starts at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

Where

The hike begins and ends at Crowders Mountain State Park’s boulders access, located at 108 Vandyke Road in Kings Mountain.

Background

According to a press release, the Boulders Overlook Hike is approximately two miles long and is considered moderate.

Three parks, two states, one trail hike

When

This hike will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to end at 1 p.m.

Where

The trail begins at the CCC Bathhouse Trailhead in Kings Mountain State Park, located at 1277 Park Road in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

The trail will end at Crowders Mountain State Park, and a shuttle will take hikers back to their cars.

Background

Kings Mountain State Park does require a $3 entrance fee for adults and $1 for children from six to 15-years-old.

Children five or younger get in for free.

The hike is approximately 5.6 miles long and is considered moderate, according to the release.

More information

Those interested in hiking can RSVP by visiting Friends of Crowders Mountain on Facebook.

Hikers are encouraged to bring water, snacks and appropriate footwear.

The hikes will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.

