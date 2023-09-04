Three things NC must do to prepare workers for jobs of the future | Opinion

While many view Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer or an opportunity for a three-day weekend, the holiday’s significance should not be lost on the average citizen..

As America’s economy shifted from agriculture to manufacturing in the late 1800, recognition of laborers and labor unions became more prominent. Early celebrations included parades, and particularly in North Carolina, Labor Day was synonymous with barbecue.

The importance of manufacturing in our state cannot be understated. According to the National Association of Manufacturing, about 448,000 North Carolinians work in the manufacturing sector, about 10% of the workforce.

Manufacturers account for 17% of the total output in North Carolina, and career opportunities are on the rise. Top manufacturing sectors for job growth include pharmaceutical and medicine, computer and peripheral equipment, and motor vehicle manufacturing.

While manufacturing jobs are on the rise, and announcements like a new VinFast plant in Chatham County and expansion of the Toyota battery plant in Randolph County are promising, the manufacturing sector is not immune to plant closures and mass layoffs. Recently, we’ve seen closures of furniture makers Klaussner Furniture and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, and Canton Paper Mill, cumulatively eliminating about 1,900 jobs.

As robust as North Carolina’s economy and workforce are, we face a shortfall of residents with the appropriate post-secondary credentials for jobs created across the state. According to MyFutureNC, North Carolina requires 2 million residents with high-quality credentials or post-secondary degrees by 2030 to meet future workforce needs. As of 2021, the state was off pace to meet this goal, with an anticipated shortfall of approximately 31,000 people.

“Post-secondary” doesn’t necessarily mean a bachelor’s degree. It could mean a two-year degree from one of North Carolina’s 58 distinguished community colleges that offer programs aligned with the needs of local employers. It could also mean a valued certificate program in diverse fields such as IT, skilled trades, healthcare, data analytics and human resources. The key takeaway: a high school diploma or GED is insufficient for many future jobs.

So, to support workers in our state today and meet North Carolina’s future workforce needs, I propose the following.

Engage K-12 students sooner

In many countries, students begin apprenticeships and vocational training much earlier than we do in the U.S. We could adopt a similar model, especially for students who have already identified a preferred career field. With the most significant obstacle to higher education being cost, we should do more to facilitate awareness of and applications for scholarships and federal aid (e.g., encourage more families to fill out the FAFSA).

Provide proper workplace training

Gone are the days when workers learned simple tasks and did the same thing daily for an entire career. Advances in robotics, manufacturing, process improvement and artificial intelligence necessitate a lifelong commitment to learning. Employers should provide relevant training themselves and provide scholarships and tuition reimbursement for their employees’ professional development through accredited organizations.

Promote career advancement

Employers should encourage and support viable career pathways, showing employees how to get promoted and earn more income for themselves and their families. Even in traditional blue-collar environments, new certificate and degree programs in leading skill areas like supply chain management, project management and marketing can help advance a career.

Doing these things will positively contribute to a strong labor force in North Carolina now and in the future, and will continue to attract major employers to our state. This Labor Day, perhaps when you’re enjoying your barbecue, take a moment to appreciate our state’s workers.

Ben Coulter is Southeast Regional Director for Western Governors University and leads WGU North Carolina, an online university with more than 7,900 graduates in the state. He lives in Maggie Valley.