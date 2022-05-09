Three things to watch this week in D.C.

Geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing supply chain disruptions are only helping to fuel the latest bout of volatility in markets.

On Monday, stocks resumed their recent slide as inflation, Fed rate hikes, and the Russia-Ukraine war remain top areas of concern for investors.

As U.S. leaders look to quell some of these worries, here are three things to watch this week at the intersection of geopolitics and business:

President Joe Biden speaks at an event on lowering the cost of high-speed internet in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Alicia Jones, a beneficiary of the Affordable Connectivity program, listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Subsidized internet plans

The Biden administration is touting a public-private partnership that would expand affordable internet access to millions of qualifying Americans.

On Monday, the administration announced the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which enables more than 48 million American families — or 40% of households — to receive high-speed internet plans at $30 per month.

Twenty companies have helped to back the plan and are working in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, including AT&T (T), Comcast (CMCSA), and Verizon (VZ). The ACP would provide coverage in 80% of the country geographically.

It’s part of the $65 billion worth of funding for the program that was part of the Build Back Better Infrastructure plan, as Yahoo’s Ben Werschkul reports.

The funding comes as part of the $65 billion set aside in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for expanding internet access.

NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden at a meeting of The North Atlantic Council at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine defense funding

President Biden has called on Congress to authorize $33 billion in additional funding to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. This came after Biden announced he allocated an additional $150 million for weapons to aid in Ukraine's defense, according to Reuters.

"For Ukraine to succeed in this next phase of war its international partners, including the U.S., must continue to demonstrate our unity and our resolve to keep the weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukraine, without interruption," Biden said in a statement. "Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

Many Republicans want the package passed separately while Democrats want to link the assistance to a COVID-19 relief package.

Mircea Geoană, NATO Deputy Secretary General, and other top NATO officials are in Washington D.C. at the start of this week to continue to rally bipartisan support for the alliance and for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bipartisan Innovation Act

President Biden is continuing to push for the Bipartisan Innovation Act, a multibillion-dollar investment in American manufacturing and research aimed to counter China's tech rise.

The president was blunt while speaking at a United Performance Metals warehouse in Hamilton, Ohio, last Friday: “Pass the damn bill and send it to me.”

“If we do, it’s going to help bring down prices, bring home jobs and power America’s manufacturing comeback,” Biden said.

Supporters of the Bipartisan Innovation Act also argue that it will help to address the semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted high-tech manufacturing and global supply chains.

The White House says the legislation would invest an additional $52 billion in the semiconductor chip industry, in addition to the $80 billion investment made during Biden’s first year in office. Top CEOs and industry leaders have called for its passage.

“It will be extremely helpful to have the Bipartisan Innovation Act passed,” Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said on CBS News’s Face The Nation on Sunday. “We do need to invest more in the infrastructure in the U.S. so we have domestic supply, especially in microprocessors.”

