3 things we learned from Harris's short-lived presidential campaign

Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday, becoming the most high-profile Democrat to exit the contest to date.

After peaking in July, when, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, she was in second place among the contenders for the nomination, Harris began a steady decline. By this week she had fallen to sixth place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Although Harris was initially regarded as a top-tier candidate, her swift exit from the race months before the first ballots were cast has invited speculation about what went wrong. Three factors stand out as contributing to her failed presidential bid.

Branding isn’t everything

When she kicked off her presidential campaign on Jan. 28, Harris was well aware that her background as a district attorney and California state attorney general would be a liability in a Democratic primary. Attempting to flip this issue on its head, she unveiled a campaign slogan with a clever play on the phrase with which prosecutors begin their presentations in court. “Kamala Harris for the People” placards were distributed throughout Oakland’s Ogawa Plaza, the same square in which Occupy Oakland protesters staged a rally against income inequality and police brutality in 2011.

“I knew that our criminal justice system was deeply flawed, but I also knew the profound impact law enforcement has on people’s lives and its responsibility to give them safety and dignity. I knew I wanted to protect people,” Harris told the crowd in her first campaign speech.

Harris’s record in law enforcement might have served her well in the general election, appealing to centrist Democrats, independents and even some law-and-order Republicans. For progressives, however, it was an uncomfortable fit. They claimed she hadn’t worked hard enough to reform the criminal justice system, and despite her slogan’s populist slant she was viewed by many as a cop.

Debate performances matter — for better or worse

Making waves at a presidential debate is one of the only ways to leave an impression with voters in a crowded field of candidates. But efforts to steal the spotlight can also cause long-term damage. That was illustrated by the response to Harris’s attack on Biden during the June 27 Democratic debate over his opposition to mandated school busing and his fond reminiscences of an era in which senators worked across the aisle, including with colleagues whose views would now be considered racist.

Harris, at that time one of only two African-Americans in the race, chastised Biden, saying it was “hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on segregation of race in this country.”

While adding that she didn’t believe Biden to be “a racist,” she relayed her personal experience of being bused to Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley, Calif.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly.”

Stunned by the attack, Biden did his best to respond.