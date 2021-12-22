Three out, three in at Hillsborough County Attorney office

Dec. 22—The revolving door continues to spin at the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office in Manchester, where three prosecutors — two who headed prosecution units — departed this month.

The departures come even after a 3% raise earlier this year — the first in five years — and bonus checks of $1,500 for full-time workers, funded by President Biden's American Rescue Plan money.

The prosecutor's office is one of the busiest in the state, and County Attorney John Coughlin and his recent predecessors have complained about high caseloads.

"We're happy for them," said Coughlin, a Republican who took control of the office in January. "Part of what we do here is get these lawyers and staff where they want to go."

The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office has traditionally been a stepping stone in legal careers, Coughlin said. He doesn't take a departure personally, he said.

The recent departures are in the Manchester office:

Brad Bolton, who headed the premier prosecution unit, the Major Crimes Unit. The unit prosecutes some of the most serious and high-profile crimes, including negligent homicide and gang-related crimes. Bolton, whose last day was Friday, has taken a job as a prosecutor with Merrimack County. Patrick Ives will replace him.

Brendon Thurston, who headed the Drug Unit. His last day was Thursday. He will become the next clerk in Cheshire County Superior Court. Brett Harpster, who heads the Special Victims Unit and previously handled drug prosecutions in the office, will head the Drug Unit.

Jonathan Cowal, who worked in the Special Victims Unit, which handles prosecutions of violence, sexual assault and abuse of children and the elderly. Cowal told the Union Leader last week that burnout was a factor in his decision. His last day was Tuesday, He will work for the New Hampshire Municipal Association. Shaylen Roberts, who prosecuted several cases with Cowal, will become unit lead.

Coughlin acknowledged Cowal's burnout. At some point, he had nine trials scheduled. Not all go to trial, but they involve intense preparation, which Coughlin said includes nights and weekends.

So many trials are scheduled because judges are trying to make up for lost time because of the COVID-19 shutdown, he said.

Coughlin said the county's insurer, Primex, has provided resiliency training to prosecutors in the Special Victims Unit because of the nature and volume of the cases.

Coughlin said he has asked county commissioners and the delegation to fund four more prosecutors using the county's appropriation of American Rescue Plan dollars.

His office is currently budgeted for 29 1/2 prosecutors, who work in Manchester and Nashua. It is the largest office of local prosecutors in the state.

Coughlin said another bonus payment — $1,500 for full-time and $750 for part-time workers — will be paid in June.

The payments, he said, help with retention, given that other counties' and states' agencies are hiring and offering better work-life balance and better hours.

He also announced three recent hires.

Jesse Martineau, a former Democratic state representative from Manchester, will start on Monday. His primary assignment will be the Major Crime Unit.

Ariana Baldasaro, niece of state Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, started earlier this month with the Special Victims Unit in Manchester.

Kathleen Brown, a former Hillsborough County prosecutor with experience in prosecuting sexual assaults, will join the Nashua office.

