Three times as many people in Northern Ireland support Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Almost three times as many people in Northern Ireland support Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal as oppose it, a new poll has found.

The survey, published ahead of a crucial vote in Westminster on Wednesday, revealed 45 per cent of those polled backed the Windsor Framework.

Just 16.9 per cent reject the new deal outright, while about a third responding to The Irish News and Institute of Irish Studies at University of Liverpool poll, neither opposed or rejected it.

The poll included more than one in five (22.8 per cent) of DUP voters who said they were opposed.

Mr Sunak is facing a rebellion from some of his backbenchers in Wednesday’s vote on the so-called “Stormont brake” but it is expected to pass.

The vote is seen as indicative of overall support for the Northern Ireland Protocol deal with the EU, which was struck in February after years of discord between Brussels and London.

The DUP pulled out of the Northern Ireland Assembly over the Irish Sea border, which it says drives a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.

It has maintained a year-long boycott of Stormont, which it says will only end if the new deal meets their conditions.

The party’s eight MPs will vote against the new deal and demand further changes to the agreement, which the Prime Minister has so far ruled out.

However, the new poll, which was conducted from March 3 to 14, shows that some unionists are in favour of the Windsor Framework.

The DUP is the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland and the second largest in the country after elections in May were won by Sinn Fein for the first time.

DUP anxious about shedding support

A little more than one in five (22.8 per cent) of DUP voters said they were opposed to the new deal, while more than a third (36 per cent) said they weren’t opposed.

A third (33 per cent) neither agreed or disagreed when they were asked if they were opposed to the Windsor Framework.

Despite that, the DUP is anxious about shedding support to the virulently anti-Protocol Traditional Ulster Voice (TUV) in May local elections if it backs the deal too soon.

Opposition to the deal is stronger among TUV supporters (54 per cent) and weaker in the moderate Ulster Unionist Party (just 4.8 per cent).

In all, just 15.7 per cent of unionists from all parties opposed the Windsor Framework outright, with 45.8 per cent accepting it and 28.9 per cent neither agreeing or disagreeing.

A majority of Northern Ireland’s political parties and Assembly members supported the Protocol and have called on the DUP to drop their boycott of Stormont after the new deal was agreed.

Professor Peter Shirlow, director of the Institute of Irish Studies, said TUV voters were the only group demonstrating majority opposition to the Windsor Framework.

The TUV returned a single member to the Assembly in the last Stormont election but did poach some DUP support.