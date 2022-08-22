Three Toledo men charged with trafficking teenage girl for sex in Columbus' Northeast Side

Three 19-year-old men from the Toledo area are charged with trafficking a teenage girl for sex after they were arrested in Columbus as part of a statewide sting operation.

The three arrests Friday were some of nearly 100 made statewide during an operation involving multiple agencies and spearheaded by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Court records state that the driver of the car, Lakei Darrington, and two backseat passengers, Mic'khi Campbell and Amarrieon Jackson, are all charged with trafficking in persons, a first-degree felony.

The three 19-year-olds with Toledo addresses were arrested around 6 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of Morse Road on Columbus' Northeast Side, according to the court records. The area where the men were arrested is near multiple hotels and is near Easton Town Center.

Court records state undercover detectives identified a juvenile human trafficking victim, whose age was not listed in the court documents, getting out of a black Saturn Aura.

Uniformed officers stopped the car and found four people inside, according to court records. Documents filed in Franklin County Municipal Court regarding the arrests were available for three people, according to a search by The Dispatch.

The fourth person in the car was an adult who was determined to also be a victim of human trafficking, police said.

The teenage girl was engaging in sexual activity for $150 through "involuntary servitude," records indicate.

Court records show Darrington was given a $200,000 bond during a hearing on Saturday morning and Campbell was given a $150,000 bond. Jackson was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Monday morning.

The three arrests came as a result of Columbus police's participation in a statewide operation dubbed "Time's Up," led by the state Attorney General's office. According to information released by Yost's office on Monday, 35 people were arrested statewide for attempting to solicit sex and 21 others were arrested for seeking to purchase sex from minors.

Yost's office said the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was part of a group of law enforcement agencies that participated in online stings that led to the 21 arrests across the state of people attempting to solicit minors for sex over the Internet.

Multiple law enforcement agencies agencies across Franklin County, including Hilliard, Dublin, Ohio State University, Grove City, Westerville, Grandview Heights and New Albany police were involved in the operation.

