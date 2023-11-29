Three tonnes of cocaine seized from ship, Senegal's navy says

Nearly three tonnes of cocaine has been seized from a ship off the coast of Senegal, the West African state's navy says.

This is one of the largest drugs hauls by Senegal's navy.

The region is a transit point for Latin American cartels trafficking drugs to Europe and elsewhere.

However, the navy did not give details of the vessel or its crew, except that 10 people were on board and one of them was a Senegalese national.

The vessel was intercepted by a naval patrol in international waters about 150km (93 miles) from the capital Dakar, and taken to a naval base on Tuesday for "identification and logging of the seized products", the navy said.

It posted photos on X a docked rusty vessel, that appear to show the intercepted cargo in bundles, with officers standing beside it. A picture of a docked rusty vessel was also posted.

The navy did not say whether the people on board have been charged.

In January, more than 800kg of cocaine was confiscated from a ship off the coast of Senegal.

In 2019, a ship traveling from Brazil was intercepted. It was reportedly carrying 750kg of cocaine, hidden inside 15 cars, with European countries being among its destination.