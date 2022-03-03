Three Totowa residents charged with murder after body found in trunk in Paterson

Two men and one woman from Totowa were charged with first-degree murder days after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a car in Paterson on Feb. 25, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Justin Fisher, 29, Ali Gibson, 51, and Joelle Martucci, 24, were all charged in the death of Stephanie DeJesus, 38, of Paterson. Investigators initially believed she had died as the result of a gunshot wound, but prosecutors said Thursday that a subsequent investigation revealed that blunt force trauma was the cause of DeJesus' death.

Police officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near James Street and Ryerson Avenue in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m on Feb. 25, prosecutors said. When officers inspected the vehicle, they discovered the body of DeJesus.

Martucci was arrested Feb. 28 at the Paterson Police Department, prosecutors said. Fisher and Gibson were charged a few days later and surrendered themselves to the prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

All three were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The suspects are all detained at Passaic County Jail and prosecutors have filed a motion for pre-trial detention.

DeJesus was a lifelong Paterson resident and worked as a cardiovascular technician for St. Michael's Hospital, Newark, according to her obituary.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the three could face up to life in prison.

This marks the sixth homicide in Paterson this year, according to The Paterson Press.

