Three Trempealeau County men charged in federal court with distributing cocaine

Jan. 6—Three men from Trempealeau County were charged in federal court Wednesday with conspiring to distribute cocaine between August 2020 and July 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Mark Ian Castro, 29; Cristian Andre Vazquez Velez, 22; and Michael Carmenatty Justiniano, 40, all of Independence, Wis., are charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from August 2020 to July 2021.

The indictment, returned from a federal grand jury in the western district of Wisconsin Wednesday, said that Castro and Velez on June 29 possessed firearms involving the drug trafficking crime. It also charged Castro and Velez with attempting to possess cocaine for distribution on July 6 and with attempting to possess 500 or more grams of cocaine for distribution on July 14, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Castro and Velez each face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing firearms, a maximum of 20 years on the charge of attempting to possess cocaine for distribution, and a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of attempting to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine for distribution.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Service-Office of the Inspector General; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; the Trempealeau County and Winona County sheriff's offices; and the Arcadia and Independence police departments.