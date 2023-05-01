Six Triangle Harris Teeter grocery stores receive anonymous bomb threats, police say

At least six Harris Teeter stores across Raleigh and Durham were evacuated and investigated at different times on Monday afternoon due to anonymous bomb threats, according to police.

The threats were deemed not credible, the Raleigh and Durham police departments confirmed to The News & Observer.

Police first responded to a threat at the Harris Teeter grocery store in the Hope Valley Commons shopping center on 1125 West N.C. Highway 54 just before 12:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department confirmed.

An individual made threats by phone from a blocked number to the store demanding money and claiming that an explosive device was put inside the store.

The Durham Police Department’s bomb squad investigated the threats.

According to Durham police, officers responded to the Harris Teeter just before 12:30 p.m. Monday on 1125 West N.C. Highway 54 in the Hope Valley Commons shopping center.

Durham police responded to a second threat of the same nature at a Harris Teeter on 1501 Horton Road just 30 minutes later at 1 p.m.

Both stores have resumed operations after authorities investigated the threat as of 3 p.m., Durham police spokeswoman Crystal Price confirmed.

Raleigh Harris Teeter stores received threats

Four other Harris Teeter stores in Raleigh received similar bomb threats, which were identified as not credible, spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed.

The first Raleigh store to receive threats and be evacuated is located on Creedmoor Road near Millbrook Road, Raleigh police said.

The other Harris Teeter locations where threats were reported were at the 9600 and 6024 addresses on Falls of Neuse Road and another on 14520 John Rex Boulevard.

Police are investigating the threats and have not yet identified and charged a suspect.