Three Truck Makers Will Build EV Charging Network

Jay Ramey
·3 min read
Photo credit: Volvo
Photo credit: Volvo

  • Three truck makers including Volvo Trucks, Volkswagen's Traton Group, and Daimler Truck form joint venture to build EV truck charging infrastructure in Europe.

  • Electric truck manufacturers are starting to introduce models capable of long-distance routes of hundreds of miles on a single charge.

  • The joint venture plans hundreds of EV charging points along major highways in Europe, as well as near industrial hubs.

Volvo Trucks, Volkswagen's Traton Group, and Mercedes-Benz's Daimler Truck unit have formed a joint venture aimed at truck charging, just as the three companies have introduced heavy electric trucks. The final step in forming the venture was completed just days ago, with Anja van Niersen appointed as CEO.

The newly created joint venture plans to build and operate at least 1700 charge points close to major highways and logistics hubs in Europe, creating the necessary infrastructure for a transition to the use of heavy-duty semi trucks along major routes in Europe. The €500 million effort is believed to be the single largest investment in charging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks in Europe, and it's happening just as the truck makers behind the venture start to roll out long-distance electric semi trucks.

"This is a long-awaited and major step towards achieving the required charging infrastructure for the roll-out and success of battery-electric long-haul trucks and coaches," said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO Volvo Group. "We are making what would be impossible for one actor alone to accomplish—this strong partnership is a significant milestone and accelerator towards carbon neutral transport in Europe by 2050."

Out of the three automakers behind the new venture, Volvo likely has the lead when it comes to variety of medium-duty electric trucks, and just a couple of months ago has opened the order books for Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX heavy-duty electric trucks. The three new models will offer battery capacities of up to 540 kWh.

Photo credit: Daimler Truck Global Communications
Photo credit: Daimler Truck Global Communications

Volkswagen's Traton Group, composed of Scania, MAN, and others, is a bit further back, with plans to offer a heavy-duty semi dubbed the MAN eTruck starting in 2024 with a range of up to 497 miles (800 kilometers) on a full charge.

Mercedes already has medium-duty trucks in production, and plans to launch the eActros LongHaul with a range of around 310 miles in 2024 as well.

"When we talk to customers about electric trucks, they always ask: Where can we charge? To support as fast as possible, we are teaming up and from today on kick-starting the European charging network," said Christian Levin, CEO of the Traton Group "With Anja van Niersen this JV has a CEO with a great deal of experience in setting up charging networks."

When it comes to adoption of long-distance electric trucks, charging infrastructure is easily the main hurdle to customer adoption, as the trucks won't be able to rely on charging overnight at their home bases—not an issue for medium-duty trucks aimed at shorter routes. And the truck makers themselves have known early on that it will be up to them to build out this network and establish common charging hardware and software standards.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Border Service sees no sign of strike groups forming in Belarus or Russia

    There is no sign that either Belarus or Russia are forming strike groups to attack Ukraine from the north, State Border Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a briefing on July 11.

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King returns as assistant

    Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King returns to the team as an assistant coach.

  • Wyoming Republican senator says there are 'not that many Democrats' in the state who could help Cheney win her GOP primary

    "I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary," GOP Sen. Barrasso of Wyoming said.

  • Russia's War Machine Still Getting Plenty of Cash From Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Note to the G-7 and the US Treasury Secretary: Russia is still raking it in from oil, even if its exports are showing signs of ebbing.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarAn increase in the rate of export duty charged on crude oil shipped out of Russia in July has hel

  • Ukrainian air defenses ‘keep skies clear of Russian aircraft for two-and-a-half months’

    Russian invading forces are only using aviation on the front line, as their pilots fear being shot down over other areas of Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat has said on Ukrainian national TV on July 10.

  • Summer Blackout Fears Fuel 300% Jump in Gauge of US Power-Plant Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- US power plants are poised to reap their best summertime profits in nearly two decades thanks to soaring electricity prices that are outpacing the high costs of natural gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarOn America’s largest grid, stretching from New Je

  • After destruction of the Georgia Guidestones, there is talk of rebuilding Elbert monument

    As the investigation continues, discussions will emerge in coming weeks about whether the Georgia Guidestones destroyed in bombing will be rebuilt.

  • Tony Romo wins American Century celebrity title in playoff

    Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.

  • Street racer caught doing doughnuts outside gas station, trying to escape APD

    After other street racers fled, one man decided to stay and “lay drag” in the parking lot for 15 to 20 seconds, according to police.

  • Kharkiv woman rescued after Russian shelling

    STORY: Valentina Popovichuk was woken up in her apartment in Kharkiv in the early morning hours of Monday morning by a cloud of dust falling down on her bed.She ran to the bathroom only to find herself under chunks of rubble raining down on her from the floor above.Russian weapons pounding Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv killed at least three people on Monday, authorities said, while rescuers pulled survivors from the rubble of an earlier strike on an apartment block that killed 19 people in another city.The artillery, multiple rocket launcher and tank attack on Kharkiv also injured 31 people including two children, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. The Ukrainian president's office said residential areas had been hit.Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the conflict a "special military operation" to demilitarise neighbouring Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian speakers. Ukraine and its Western allies say Putin's war is an imperial-style land grab and has accused his forces of war crimes.

  • Bears rookie wide receiver on age concerns: 'I'm a baller at the end of the day'

    Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. doesn't care about the concerns surrounding his age

  • Oilers give Evander Kane OK to negotiate with other teams

    The Edmonton Oilers have granted Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams before the NHL’s free agency period opens and Colorado’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel went from celebrating with the Stanley Cup on Saturday to not receiving a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday. In a text to The Associated Press, Kane’s agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote he’s opening talks with other teams while also continuing discussions with the Oilers with his client eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

  • Toyota Crown debuts July 15: Funky lifted sedan is headed our way

    It seems there's a new lifted sedan called the Toyota Crown coming to the U.S. It will reportedly be revealed July 15 and arrive in showrooms in October.

  • Want a cheap ride? Bid on Louisville's 1,000+ impounded vehicles and other surplus property

    The Louisville Metro Police Impound Lot on Frankfort Avenue has overflowed with abandoned vehicles. Residents can bid on them and surplus property.

  • Four valuable lessons I learned taking a road trip in an electric car

    We took one of the market’s least expensive electric cars on a 1,100-mile road trip to get our range anxiety in check. Here's how it went.

  • Single-engine plane crashes just short of Oxnard Airport runway

    The pilot of a single-engine plane attempting to land at Oxnard Airport crashed into a fence along South Ventura Road on Sunday afternoon.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Add This 1971 Mustang Marketing Car To Your Ford Collection

    This is an introductory show unit Ford marketing car.

  • SUV-Hating Tyre Extinguishers Group Is Deflating Tires as Protest

    Environmentalist group wants to make it 'impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas' by going around letting the air out of SUVs' tires.

  • 2021-22 Mustang Mach-E owners slap Ford with federal lawsuit over safety defect

    Ford is hit with its second lawsuit seeking class-action status, claiming company should've known of defects, this time in the Mustang Mach-E.