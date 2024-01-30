Three U.S. Army reservists killed in Jordan drone attack based at Ft. Moore

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WBRL has learned that the three U.S. Army reservists killed in the drone strike in Jordan were assigned to an engineering unit based at Fort Moore.

As of now, sources tell WRBL that all three causalities were Georgians assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, the 926th Engineer Battalion and the 926th Engineer Brigade.

The three U.S. Army reservists were tasked with supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The unit is called a tenant unit on Fort Moore. Although all three are based here in Columbus, the chain of command resides at Fort Liberty in North Carolina and does not fall under Ft. Moore’s chain of command.

The Pentagon recently released the identities of the three killed in the drone strike; 46-year-old Sgt. William Jerome Rivers from Carrollton, Georgia, 24-year-old Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders from Waycross, Georgia, and 23-year-old Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett from Savannah, Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reacted with sorrow to their deaths.

Marty, the girls, and I are saddened to learn of the deaths of three service members based out of Georgia. These Soldiers gave the last full measure of devotion in service to this country. This inexcusable loss of life and the attack from terrorists that resulted in these casualties is a reminder of why we stand with the friends of liberty. The entire Kemp family asks that Georgians everywhere keep the loved ones of those lost in this attack in our thoughts and prayers. Gov. Brian Kemp

Based on national reports, the three soldiers were most likely sleeping at the time of the attack. President Bident has met with members of the National Security to consider different options for a response to the deadly attack.

