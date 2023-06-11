Three UK tourists missing after Red Sea boat fire
STORY: Video filmed from a nearby boat which conducted the rescue, showed flames and smoke coming from the boat.
The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit on the boat, which was named Hurricane and had been on a trip since June 6 in an area just north of Marsa Alam, a statement from the Red Sea governor's office said.
Britain's Foreign Office said it was in contact with local authorities about the incident and supporting nationals involved.