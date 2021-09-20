The three-year underlying earnings growth at Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shareholders, since the share price is down 40% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 60%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

Since Barnes Group has shed US$88m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for Barnes Group

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Barnes Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 7.9% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

With a rather small yield of just 1.5% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 10% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Take a more thorough look at Barnes Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Barnes Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -37%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Barnes Group shareholders gained a total return of 15% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 3% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Barnes Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Barnes Group that you should be aware of.

We will like Barnes Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    These companies are losing to the market in 2021. But under the surface, the businesses are revving up.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Instead, the better approach is to concentrate on dividend growth. With dividend growth in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for companies with elite track records that they believe are excellent buys right now. Here's why they tapped 3M (NYSE: MMM), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and American States Water (NYSE: AWR) as the top options for investors looking to add a top-tier dividend stock to their portfolio.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Veteran investor Mario Gabelli is now almost 80-years-old with an incredibly long and successful career on […]

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 11.2%.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • T-Mobile's Newest Partner Could Propel Its Growth

    T-Mobile's (NASDAQ: TMUS) is heavily focused right now in rural markets. Starting next month, Walmart shoppers will be able to buy a new phone and activate it on T-Mobile's network at 2,300 of its stores. Walmart's rural presence can help get T-Mobile in front of more customers at a point in time where it has a massive advantage in those markets.