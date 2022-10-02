The three-year underlying earnings growth at Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 56% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 37%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 5.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Howard Hughes actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.2% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

With revenue flat over three years, it seems unlikely that the share price is reflecting the top line. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Howard Hughes in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Howard Hughes shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Howard Hughes (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

