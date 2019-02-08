Three Understated Metrics For Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (BIT:CE) You Should Know

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As a small-cap bank stock with a market capitalisation of €1.7b, Credito Emiliano S.p.A.’s (BIT:CE) risk and profitability are largely determined by the underlying economic growth of the IT regions in which it operates. Since a bank profits from reinvesting its clients’ deposits in the form of loans, negative economic growth may lower deposit levels and demand for loan, adversely impacting its cash flow. After the Financial Crisis in 2008, a set of reforms called Basel III was created with the purpose of strengthening regulation, risk management and supervision in the banking sector. Basel III target banking regulations to improve the sector’s ability to absorb shocks resulting from economic stress which may expose financial institutions like Credito Emiliano to vulnerabilities. Unpredictable macro events such as political instability could weaken its financial position which is why it is important to understand how well the bank manages its risk levels. Sufficient liquidity and low levels of leverage could place the bank in a safe place in case of unexpected macro headwinds. Today we will be measuring Credito Emiliano’s financial risk position by looking at three leverage and liquidity metrics.

Why Does CE’s Leverage Matter?

Banks with low leverage are exposed to lower risks around their ability to repay debt. A bank’s leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets it holds compared to its own shareholders’ funds. Financial institutions are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet capital adequacy levels. Credito Emiliano’s leverage level of less than the suitable maximum level of 20x, at 16.66x, is considered to be very cautious and prudent. This means the bank exhibits very strong leverage management and is well-positioned to repay its debtors in the case of any adverse events since it has an appropriately high level of equity relative to the debt it has taken on to remain in business. Should the bank need to increase its debt levels to meet capital requirements, it will have abundant headroom to do so.

How Should We Measure CE’s Liquidity?

