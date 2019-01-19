Three Understated Metrics For Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) You Should Know

As a small-cap finance stock with a market capitalisation of US$481m, the risk and profitability of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) are largely tied to the underlying economic growth of the region it operates in US. A bank’s cash flow is directly impacted by economic growth as it is the main driver of deposit levels and demand for loans which it profits from. After the Financial Crisis in 2008, a set of reforms called Basel III was created with the purpose of strengthening regulation, risk management and supervision in the banking sector. These reforms target bank level regulation and aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from economic stress which could expose financial institutions to vulnerabilities. Since its financial standing can unexpectedly decline in the case of an adverse macro event such as political instability, it is important to understand how prudent the bank is at managing its risk levels. Sufficient liquidity and low levels of leverage could place the bank in a safe place in case of unexpected macro headwinds. Today we will be measuring Old Line Bancshares’s financial risk position by looking at three leverage and liquidity metrics.

See our latest analysis for Old Line Bancshares

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NasdaqCM:OLBK Historical Debt January 19th 19 More

Is OLBK’s Leverage Level Appropriate?

A low level of leverage subjects a bank to less risk and enhances its ability to pay back its debtors. Leverage can be thought of as the amount of assets a bank owns relative to its shareholders’ funds. Though banks are required to have a certain level of buffer to meet its capital requirements, Old Line Bancshares’s leverage level of less than the suitable maximum level of 20x, at 8.14x, is considered to be very cautious and prudent. This means the bank has a sensibly high level of equity compared to the level of debt it has taken on to maintain operations which places it in a strong position to pay back its debt in unforeseen circumstances. If the bank needs to firm up its capital cushion, it has ample headroom to increase its debt level without deteriorating its financial position.

How Should We Measure OLBK’s Liquidity?

Handing Money Transparent More