Three UNH frat members acquitted of hazing; 46 were arrested last spring

Dec. 16—Three fraternity members have been found not guilty of hazing charges brought by Durham police earlier this year in a high-profile case that involved the arrest of dozens of University of New Hampshire students.

In a verdict issued earlier this week, Dover District Court Judge Sawako Gardner said the activities did not amount to hazing because they were not tied to initiation or continuation of membership in the fraternity, which is part of the definition of hazing under state law.

According to filings, the alleged hazing took place during a talent show at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Some chugged milk with food coloring to the point of vomiting, others boxed while wearing protective hockey equipment. Others voluntarily turned a stun gun and pepper spray on themselves. Others ate sardines with hot sauce.

"We were painted out so terribly, and my name was dragged through the mud," said Wolfeboro resident Robert Doherty, 19, a sophomore and one of the three acquitted.

People spread false rumors, and he and family members were constantly queried about the matter, he said.

"It literally was stupid kids being stupid and having a fun time and trying to entertain ourselves," Doherty said.

Doherty and 45 others had their names and images spread in national and state news media and on social media after Durham police announced the arrests.

Dozens of the students effectively admitted their guilt by signing diversion contracts. By doing so, they avoided criminal convictions but admitted to hazing. They also agreed to perform community service, stay out of trouble and be available to testify if called.

Several ended up testifying in the Oct. 24 trial against Doherty and his co-defendants, Hampton resident Benjamin Chase, 18, and Massachusetts resident Edward Murray IV.

The prosecutor in the case said the verdict hinged on the wording of the law, which requires an express statement that the hazing is required for initiation or continuation in an organization.

"In a lot of these cases, it's not going to be expressly put. In a fraternity, it's implied," said Emily Garod, an assistant Strafford County Attorney. When asked if the three were innocent, she said they were not convicted.

"It's incredibly disappointing these families had to go through this," said Hampton defense lawyer Andrew Cotrupi, who represented Chase.

"I'm curious about how they get their names and images off the internet now," he said.

Durham police issued several media releases in the case, usually when a batch of dozen or so had turned themselves over to police for processing. The releases included their names and mug shots. All were charged with Class B misdemeanors, which involve no jail time.

The releases gave no details of the hazing activities.

Police Chief Rene Kelley said media releases are not unusual in cases of this magnitude.

"Obviously, arrests are public record. We follow the guidelines to a T," he said. Asked whether his department should publicize acquittals, Kelley said: "I don't think that's our responsibility."

Garod said, "I don't know how to answer that" when asked who is responsible for publicizing not-guilty verdicts. Her office doesn't usually publicize verdicts either way. "Perhaps the media is responsible to follow up," she said.

UNH placed the fraternity on social probation until May 2024.

mhayward@unionleader.com