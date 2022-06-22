Three unidentified bodies were pulled from the Oklahoma River in June. Here's what we know.

The Oklahoma City downtown skyline at sunset is reflected in the Oklahoma River on Sept. 19, 2021.

Multiple bodies have been pulled from the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City in June, though identities of the individuals and the official causes of death are still to be determined.

Reports from the medical examiner will hopefully help determine who these people were, and how they ended up in the river this month, officials said Wednesday.

The three were recovered over the course of a nearly two-week span, according to police.

Police said one person's body was pulled from the river between Pennsylvania and Agnew avenues about 6:30 p.m. June 8. The sex of that person was not determined, police said.

The body of a man was discovered and pulled from the river near SW 15 and Walker Avenue 10 days later, on June 18, and then another man's body was recovered from the river near Interstate 40 and Wagner Avenue three days after that, on June 21.

While Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said Wednesday the agency hadn't yet identified any of the recovered bodies, he did say police have no reason to believe any of the three are homicide victims, so far.

He referred The Oklahoman to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office for additional information.

An email sent to the state's chief medical examiner had not been answered Wednesday afternoon.

"It is certainly unusual to recover three bodies from the river in such a short period of time," Knight said.

Please support the work of Business Writer Jack Money and that of other Oklahoman journalists by subscribing to The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Forensics pending after three bodies found in Oklahoma River