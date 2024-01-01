Three unidentified men shot in Titusville on New Year's Eve; police seek clues from public

Three unidentified men were shot on New Year's Eve in Titusville, and detectives seek help from the public in identifying the suspect — or suspects — who fled the scene.

About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment complex parking area in the 1200 block of Prairie Lane. This complex is located between South Hopkins and South Deleon avenues, a few blocks north of Sycamore Street.

Officers secured the scene and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Another man with an apparent gunshot wound fled the scene on foot and was located later on nearby Gibson Street, Titusville police said in a Monday morning press release.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives encourage anyone with information to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS, where callers can remain anonymous and become eligible for up to $5,000 in reward money.

