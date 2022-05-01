Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students die in wreck after Kansas storm chasing
Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short and Drake Brooks were on I-35 heading home from storm chasing when their SUV hydroplaned and then was hit by a semi-truck.
Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short and Drake Brooks were on I-35 heading home from storm chasing when their SUV hydroplaned and then was hit by a semi-truck.
A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Anyone with a cellphone camera was capturing images or videos of the Andover tornado. Here are some of them.
A Grayslake teen is among three University of Oklahoma students killed in a crash while storm chasing, officials said.
The three OU meteorology students had been storm chasing in Kansas and died when they were struck by a semi while southbound on I-35.
Studies have shown that longevity factors, though complex, are definitely linked to community and purpose.
Big news from giga-cap tech stocks overshadowed relevant information in these companies' latest releases.
Rain and storms today
Ally Stephens has been outspoken about her experiences with domestic violence. "I'm glad it's finally over" she said after Gage Ford was found guilty.
With that in mind, let's look at two small-cap stocks that boast significant upside potential, at least if we go by average price targets assigned by Wall Street analysts. The companies in question are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Are these biotech stocks worth buying right now?
Think of it as the lull before the storm. Family products led a quiet weekend at the box office as most moviegoers await the release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6. Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys fell a scant 33 percent to stay at No. 1 in […]
National car retailer Lithia Motors is priced like a deep-value stock but looks more like a growth stock, with operating income growing 38% a year.
U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.
The country star died April 30 at the age of 76.
The "Real Housewives" star reached for her two-piece in response to an age-shaming comment sent to Paulina Porizkova.
The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 1 MAY, 2022, 2:02 PM Soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, killed its crew and knocked out an enemy tank in the Kharkiv region. Source: National Guard Press Centre Details: The previous evening, National Guard Special Forces soldiers noticed several pieces of enemy equipment with personnel still inside during a raid on one of the Izyum region locations.
Longtime weekend morning anchor Stacey Baca announced her decision to leave ABC7, thanking viewers on Eyewitness News Sunday morning.
The headliner sang a mix of old and new songs, and shocked the crowd when she brought out the Guns N' Roses frontman as her special guest.
The country star is opening up about her four-year marriage to ex Blake Shelton.