Three University of Virginia football players killed in shooting, suspect is in custody

Reuters

A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip. University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students. Minutes after the shooting, school officials issued alerts on social media telling students and staff to shelter in place with one tweet saying to "RUN HIDE FIGHT."