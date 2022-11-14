Three University of Virginia football players killed in shooting, suspect is in custody
A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip. University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students. Minutes after the shooting, school officials issued alerts on social media telling students and staff to shelter in place with one tweet saying to "RUN HIDE FIGHT."
"We just received information the suspect is in custody," University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said during a live press conference on Monday.
Authorities say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. - the gunman suspected of opening fire inside a bus full of University of Virginia students returning from a field trip Monday night, killing three and leaving two others injured – is in police custody.
Former Wisconsin receiver and kick returner Devin Chandler was among the shooting victims at the University of Virginia late Sunday.
D'Sean Perry graduated from Gulliver Preparator School in 2019. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior.
