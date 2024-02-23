Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in car crash

The University of Wyoming said Thursday that three members of its swimming and diving team were killed and two others were injured in a car crash. Photo courtesy of Livermore Fire Protection District/X

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team have died in a single-vehicle crash in Colorado, the school said.

The university said in a statement that the incident happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border.

"Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times," it said.

Two other members of the men's swimming and diving team also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said.

"Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

Colorado State Patrol in a release identified the deceased as an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, the Coloradoan reported.

The university said it would not be releasing the names of the victims until next of kin was notified.

According to authorities, the five people were occupants of a Toyota RAV4 that was traveling southbound when it drove off the road. It rolled multiple times, causing two people to be ejected from the vehicle, they said.

The crash is under investigation, according to the school, which said counseling services are being offered to students who require them.

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said.

"It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes."