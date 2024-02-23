Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed in car crash on U.S. 287 north of Fort Collins

Three members of the University of Wyoming swim team were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 287 north of Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol along with the University of Wyoming confirmed in a news release Thursday night the 22-year-old male, 21-year-old male and 18-year-old female who died in the crash were swim team members.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:44 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road (Larimer County Road 37). The location is about 25 miles north of Fort Collins and 5 miles north of Livermore.

The site is near where three University of Wyoming students were killed in a 2021 crash.

The release said a Toyota RAV4 with five occupants was traveling southbound when it drove off the left shoulder of the highway and rolled multiple times. Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Law enforcement and first responders are shown at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 about 25 miles north of Fort Collins, Colo., on Feb. 22, 2024.

State patrol said two other occupants of the vehicle, also swim team members, were transported to area medical facilities with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The University of Wyoming said it is not releasing the names of decedents until family is notified.

The agency said the crash is still in its early stages and the cause and other possible crash factors remain under investigation.

The release said the occupants of the vehicle were not believed to be traveling for an official school function at the time of the crash.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,'' UW President Ed Seidel said in a Thursday night news release.

The release said UW is making counseling resources available.

The Coloradoan reported in November the 30-mile stretch from Colorado Highway 14 to the Wyoming state line has seen 15 fatalities in the last 11 years, including three in 2023, before Thursday's crash.

Eight members of the UW cross-country team were killed on U.S. 287 near Tie Siding, Wyoming, which is about 7 miles north of the Colorado border in a 2001 crash.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: University of Wyoming swimmers die in car crash north of Fort Collins